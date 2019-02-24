The Report From Rivers State Is Worrying – Situation Room Convener

The Convener of the Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room, Clement Nwankwo, says the report of violence in Rivers State is worrying.

He stated this on Saturday during an interview on Channels Television’s News At Ten.

“It’s been a tense political environment. The campaigns and the rhetoric have been sometimes very harsh, and this has led to the violence that we have seen already.

“When we released that report sometime in the late afternoon, the numbers of incidents have increased and reports, particularly from Rivers, is worrying,” he stated

Nwankwo also condemned the reported cases of violence that trailed some polling units in Lagos, thereby calling for peace in subsequent elections.

While regretting that most Nigerians were unable to cast their votes, he called for the reduction of anxiety and tension that comes with the nation’s polls.

“I really think that this election should not come with so much anxiety and so much tension. Elections in Nigeria should not really be conducted with so much tension and violence around it,” he added.

His comments come a few hours after seven people lost their lives in Abonnema, Akuku Toru Local Government Area (LGA) Rivers State.

The unfortunate incident occurred following a clash between troops of the Nigerian army and hoodlums in the state.