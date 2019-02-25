Abba Moro Wins Benue South Senatorial District, Defeats APC’s Lawani

Updated February 25, 2019
Abba Moro

 

Former Minister of Interior, Abba Moro, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has won the Benue South Senatorial District, defeating All Progressives Congress (APC) Steve Lawani.

Returning Officer, Professor Paul Annune declared the former interior minister as the winner on Monday.

He said Mr. Moro polled 85, 165 votes to beat Mr. Lawani who got 47, 972 votes.

While the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) polled 29, 901 votes.



