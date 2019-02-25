Ajimobi Loses Bid For Oyo South Senatorial District To PDP’s Balogun

The Oyo State governor, Abiola Ajimobi, has lost his bid for a seat in the Senate to represent Oyo South Senatorial District, after being defeated by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Kola Balogun.

Mr. Balogun polled 105,720 votes to beat his opponent, Governor Ajimobi who scored 92, 218 votes.

Also, the APC candidate for Oyo Central Senatorial District, Teslim Folarin, has been declared the winner of the senatorial seat, polling 91, 080 votes.

He was closely followed by the PDP candidate, Bisi Ilaka who scored 83,600 while the incumbent senator for the senatorial district, Monsurat Sunmonu of the ADC scored 41,654 to emerge third.

In Oyo North Senatorial District, Sen. Fatai Buhari of the APC retained his seat with a total of 107,703 votes, while the former House Leader, Mulikat Akande came second after polling 89,365 votes.