Al-Makura Displaces Serving Nasarawa Senator To Win Seat

The Nasarawa State governor, Tanko Al-Makura, has won the Nasarawa South Senatorial District under the All Progressives Congress (APC), displacing serving Senator, Solomon Adokwe of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Al Makura polled a total of 113,156 votes to defeat Adokwe who got 104,595 votes.

The governor was declared the senator-elect by the Collation Officer and staff of the Federal University Lafia, Professor Ahmed Ashuku.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Gaza of the PDP has emerged winner of Keffi/Kokona/Karu Federal Constituency of Nasarawa State.

The Returning Officer, George Ganyi declared that he polled 93,282 votes to beat his closest contender Jacob Okari of the APC who got 59,661 votes.

The results were announced at the Abacha Youth Centre, Lafia on Monday in presence of party agents, security operatives and observers.

Also, Senator Abdullahi Adamu of APC was declared the winner of the Nasarawa West Senatorial seat.