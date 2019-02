Senator Ovie Omo-Agege of the All Progressives Congress has won his re-election bid for Delta Central Senatorial District.

Omo-Agege polled 111,100 votes to defeat the Senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Everlyn Oboro who scored 99,422 votes.

LIVE: COLLATION OF PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION RESULTS

The results were declared by the returning officer from the University of Benin, Prof Godfrey Ariavie.