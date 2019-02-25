APC Wins All 11 House Of Representatives Seats In Jigawa
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has won all the 11 seats in the House of Representatives in Jigawa State.
See Details Below:
Jahun Miga Federal constituency
Saidu Yusif Miga of APC scored 55,241 votes
Dr Tafida Abubakar of PDP scored 28,707 votes
Hadejia /Auyo/ Kafin Hausa Federal constituency
Ibrahim Usman Kamfani of APC scored 70,388 votes
Jibrin Yusif Babangida of PDP scored 34,143 votes
Mallam Madori/Kaugama Federal constituency
Abubakar Makki Yalleman of APC scored 47,125 votes
Yusif Sale Dunari of PDP scored 24,802 votes
Gagarawa/Gumel/Maigatari/Suletankarkar Federal constituency
Nazifi Sani of APC scored 75, 975 votes
Nasiru Muhamamd sparrow of PDP scored 38, 881 votes
Kazaure/Roni /Gwiwa/Yankwashi federal constituency
Muhammad Gudaji Kazaure of APC scored 69,288 votes
Aminu Aminu of PDP scored 18,953 votes
Taura /Ringim federal constituency
Ado Sani Kiri of APC scored 77,889 votes
Gambo Gujungu of PDP scored 36,043 votes
Birinin kudu /Buji federal constituency
Magaji Dau of APC scored 62,001 votes
Ali Tukur of PDP scored 38,963 votes
Babura /Garki Federal constituency
Muhammad Adamu fagen Gawo of APC scored 62,452 votes
Nasiru Garba Dantiye of PDP scored 24,554 votes
Kaloma Dahiru Mustapha of SDP scored 13,211
Dutse /Kiyawa federal constituency
Ibrahim Abdullahi Madobi of APC scored 66,428 votes
Aminu Wada of PDP scored 37,008 votes
Gwaram Federal constituency
Iguda Hassan Kila of APC scored 46,294
Hannafi Yakubu of PDP scored 24,147