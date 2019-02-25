APC Wins All 11 House Of Representatives Seats In Jigawa

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has won all the 11 seats in the House of Representatives in Jigawa State.

See Details Below:

Jahun Miga Federal constituency

Saidu Yusif Miga of APC scored 55,241 votes

Dr Tafida Abubakar of PDP scored 28,707 votes

Hadejia /Auyo/ Kafin Hausa Federal constituency

Ibrahim Usman Kamfani of APC scored 70,388 votes

Jibrin Yusif Babangida of PDP scored 34,143 votes

Mallam Madori/Kaugama Federal constituency

Abubakar Makki Yalleman of APC scored 47,125 votes

Yusif Sale Dunari of PDP scored 24,802 votes

Gagarawa/Gumel/Maigatari/Suletankarkar Federal constituency

Nazifi Sani of APC scored 75, 975 votes

Nasiru Muhamamd sparrow of PDP scored 38, 881 votes

Kazaure/Roni /Gwiwa/Yankwashi federal constituency

Muhammad Gudaji Kazaure of APC scored 69,288 votes

Aminu Aminu of PDP scored 18,953 votes

Taura /Ringim federal constituency

Ado Sani Kiri of APC scored 77,889 votes

Gambo Gujungu of PDP scored 36,043 votes

Birinin kudu /Buji federal constituency

Magaji Dau of APC scored 62,001 votes

Ali Tukur of PDP scored 38,963 votes

Babura /Garki Federal constituency

Muhammad Adamu fagen Gawo of APC scored 62,452 votes

Nasiru Garba Dantiye of PDP scored 24,554 votes

Kaloma Dahiru Mustapha of SDP scored 13,211

Dutse /Kiyawa federal constituency

Ibrahim Abdullahi Madobi of APC scored 66,428 votes

Aminu Wada of PDP scored 37,008 votes

Gwaram Federal constituency

Iguda Hassan Kila of APC scored 46,294

Hannafi Yakubu of PDP scored 24,147