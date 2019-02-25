APC’s Alkali Defeats Dankwambo In Senatorial Race

Senator Saidu Akali of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has defeated Gombe State Governor, Ibrahim Dankwambo, in Gombe North senatorial district election.

The returning officer, Professor Umar Gurama, of Federal University, Kashere declared the APC candidate as the winner in the early hours of Monday.

Senator Akali dashed Governor Dankwambo’s hope to represent the people of the senatorial zone after polling a total of 152,546 votes to emerge the winner of the race.

The governor, who ran on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), suffered a defeat with a wide margin, having scored 88,016 votes.

This comes after the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, lost his seat in the red chamber of the National Assembly to his APC rival, Ibrahim Oloriegbe.

On the other hand, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has won his re-election after defeating APC’s Abubakar Abdullahi.