BREAKING: Amosun Wins Ogun Central Senatorial Seat

Governor Ibikunle Amosun has won the race for Ogun Central Senatorial Seat.

The Ogun State Governor was declared the winner of Ogun central senatorial District in the early hours of Monday, February 25.

He polled 88,110 votes to defeat his closest rival Solomon Sanyaolu of the PDP who polled 33,276 votes.

The result was announced by INEC’s returning officer Professor Ayinde Akanbi.