Dino Melaye Wins Kogi West Senatorial District

Senator Dino Melaye has won the race for Kogi West Senatorial District, beating his arch-rival Senator Smart Adeyemi of the APC.

According to an announcement by INEC Returning Officer, Professor Emmanuel Bala, Melaye polled 85, 395 votes to defeat Sen. Smart Adeyemi who scored 66, 901 votes.

The Kogi West Senatorial District comprises seven LGAs namely: Lokoja, Kogi/Koton Karfe, Kabba/Bunu, Ijumu, Yagba East, Yagba West, Mopa -Muro.

According to stats made available to party agents and journalists in Lokoja, Melaye won 6 of the 7 local government areas that make up the Senatorial district.

Below are the Final results as announced by INEC at the Commission’s collation centre in Lokoja on Sunday night.

Lokoja LGA

APC = 18800

Yagba East LGA

PDP = 8638

APC = 5077

Mopa Amuro LGA

PDP = 5112

APC = 3658

PDP 8942

APC 6799

MOPA MURO

PDP – 5112

APC – 3658

KABBA

APC – 8323

IJUMU

PDP – 11749

APC – 8517

KOGI KKF

PDP – 11622

APC – 15728