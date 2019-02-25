Ekweremadu Wins Enugu West Senatorial Seat

Senator Ike Ekweremadu, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Candidate and Deputy Senate President has won the seat for Enugu West Senatorial District.

Ekweremadu joined the Senate in 2003, making his victory on Saturday, the fifth time in which the lawmaker will be heading back as a member of the Upper House.

Ekweremadu polled 86,088 votes to defeat his closest rival, Mrs. Juliet Ibekaku-Nwagwu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who scored 15,187 votes.

LIVE: SENATORS, REPS EMERGE AS NIGERIANS AWAIT PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION RESULTS

The Returning Officer, Prof Douglas Nwagbo of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) announced the results in Awgu on Sunday.

In reaction to the development, the Deputy Senate president said he was humbled by the result.