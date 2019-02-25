Jigawa Deputy Governor Wins Senatorial Seat

The Deputy Governor of Jigawa State, Mr Ibrahim Hadejia, has emerged the winner of the Jigawa North East senatorial election.

The returning officer, Professor Ahmad Garko, announced this on Monday in Dutse, the state capital.

Mr Hadejia who contested the poll on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was declared the winner after polling a total of 184,185 votes.

His closest opponent and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ubali Shitu, scored 103,039 votes.

LIVE UPDATES: Senators, Reps Emerge As Nigerians Await Presidential Election Results

Professor Garko also declared some results for the House of Representatives election in the state.

In Jahun Miga Federal constituency, Saidu Miga (APC) scored 55,241 votes

while Tafida Abubakar (PDP) polled 28,707 votes.

Ibrahim Kamfani (APC) won the Hadejia /Auyo/Kafin Hausa Federal constituency seat with 70,388 votes, as against Jibrin Babangida (PDP) who scored 34,143 votes.

Nasiru Muhamamd (PDP) scored 38, 881 votes but lost the Gagarawa/Gumel/Maigatari/Suletankarkar Federal constituency seat to Nazifi Sani (APC) who got 75,975 votes.

In Kirikasamma/Birniwa/Guri Federal constituency, Abubakar Fulata (APC) polled 63,884 votes to defeat Abba Daguro (PDP) who got 25,447 votes.