BREAKING: PDP’s Eyakenyi Unseats Senator Nelson Effiong Of APC In Akwa Ibom

Mr. Akon Eyakenyi of the Peoples Democratic Party has won Akwa Ibom South (Eket Senatorial District), unseating Senator Nelson Effiong of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Result by INEC reveals that Mr. Akon polled 122,412 votes while his APC counterpart polled 44,053.

Meanwhile, Senator Bassey Akpan of the PDP has been re-elected to represent Akwa Ibom North East at the 9th Senate after securing a total of 147,731 votes to beat Bassey Etim of the APC, who scored 60,930.