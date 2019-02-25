BREAKING: YPP’s Ifeanyi Ubah Beats Uba Brothers, Wins Anambra South Senatorial Election

Updated February 25, 2019

 

MrIfeanyi Ubah, the chairman of Capital Oil and Gas Limited, has emerged winner of the Anambra South Senatorial district election.

Ubah who ran under the platform of the Young Progressive Party (YPP), polled  87,081 votes beating his closest rival, Mr. Chris Uba of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and his younger brother the incumbent Senator for the area, Sen. Andy Uba.

LIVE: SENATORS, REPS EMERGE AS NIGERIANS AWAIT PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION RESULTS

Chris Uba and his brother Andy Uba polled 52,462 and 13,245 respectively.

The candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) also took part in the election for the district, scoring 51,269.



