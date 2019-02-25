Buhari In Early Lead As INEC Collates Results

All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential candidate, Muhammadu Buhari, has defeated the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, in three states of Ekiti, Osun, and Kwara, with Atiku clinching the Federal Capital Territory.

This is according to the results collated so far at the INEC Collation Centre in the nation’s capital, Abuja.

In Ekiti, President Buhari conquered the PDP candidate by 65,199 votes after polling a total 219,231 votes as against Atiku’s 154,032 votes cast.

According to the INEC Returning Officer and the Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Professor Idowu Olayinka, the total number of registered voters in the state is 899,919 and the total number of accredited voters is 395,741.

LIVE: COLLATION OF PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION RESULTS BEGINS

In Osun, Buhari polled 347,634 votes, defeating Atiku who polled 337,377 votes, with the APC candidate leading with a margin of 10,257.

The figures declared by the collation officers showed that Buhari led in 18 out of the 30 local government areas in the state, while Atiku led in the remaining 12 local government areas.

In Kwara State, Buhari polled 308,984 votes to defeat Atiku who scored 138, 284 votes.