Buhari Returns To Abuja From His Home Town, Daura

President Muhammadu Buhari, accompanied by his wife, Aisha, have arrived in Abuja, the nation’s capital after spending days at his home town, Daura, Katsina State where he had gone to participate in the Presidential and National Assembly Elections on February 23, 2019.

The President was seen off at the Katsina airport by the state governor, Aminu Masari, and other officials of the state government.

See Photos Below: