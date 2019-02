Danladi Sankara of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has defeated the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Nasiru Roni, to win Jigawa Senatorial Northwest.

The Returning Officer, Professor Usman Haruna, made the announcement on Sunday.

He said Sankara polled 286,655 votes against Roni who polled 120,314 votes.

