I Dedicate This Victory To God And My Constituents, Says Dogara

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, says he dedicates his victory in the just-concluded National Assembly election in Bogoro/Dass/Tafawa Balewa Federal Constituency to God and members of his constituency.

Dogara stated this, on Sunday, in a series of tweets after he was declared the winner of the election. He said, “I dedicate this victory to God first and our ever peace loving and resilient people of Bogoro/Dass/Tafawa Balewa Federal Constituency who defied all odds to return me to the House of Representatives for an unprecedented 4th term”

The speaker noted that with his reelection, history had been made in Nigeria.

He said his constituents despite unwarranted provocations, threats, intimidation and attempts to subvert their will, by undemocratic forces, made history by re-electing him.

Here is the thread of tweets.

I dedicate this victory to God first and our ever peace loving & resilient people of Bogoro/Dass/Tafawa Balewa Federal Constituency who defied all odds to return me to @HouseNGR for an unprecedented 4th term. By their uncommon courage, sacrifice and patience in the face

of unwarranted provocation, threat & intimidation & attempts to subvert their will by undemocratic forces, they have made history today in Nigeria by breaking a jinx that has plagued the @HouseNGR since 1st Assembly as no presiding officer (both Speaker & Deputy Speaker) — Rt Hon Yakubu Dogara (@YakubDogara) February 24, 2019

has ever been re-elected to the House. Bogoro/Dass/Tafawa Balewa has also set a record as the first in Bauchi state to return a member to @HouseNGR for fourth consecutive term. — Rt Hon Yakubu Dogara (@YakubDogara) February 24, 2019

— Rt Hon Yakubu Dogara (@YakubDogara) February 24, 2019