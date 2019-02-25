I Dedicate This Victory To God And My Constituents, Says Dogara

Channels Television  
Updated February 25, 2019

2017 Will Bring Succour To Nigerians- Dogara

 

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, says he dedicates his victory in the just-concluded National Assembly election in Bogoro/Dass/Tafawa Balewa Federal Constituency to God and members of his constituency. 

Dogara stated this, on Sunday, in a series of tweets after he was declared the winner of the election. He said, “I dedicate this victory to God first and our ever peace loving and resilient people of Bogoro/Dass/Tafawa Balewa Federal Constituency who defied all odds to return me to the House of Representatives for an unprecedented 4th term”

The speaker noted that with his reelection, history had been made in Nigeria.

He said his constituents despite unwarranted provocations, threats, intimidation and attempts to subvert their will, by undemocratic forces, made history by re-electing him.

LIVE UPDATESSenators, Reps Emerge As Nigerians Await Presidential Election Results

Here is the thread of tweets.

— Rt Hon Yakubu Dogara (@YakubDogara) February 24, 2019



More on Local

BREAKING: INEC Declares Kogi East Senatorial Election Inconclusive

Refer Cases Of Election-Related Violence To ICC, SERAP Tells Buhari

APC’s Isansi Defeats Chindo Of PDP To Win Katsina Constituency Seat

Jigawa Deputy Governor Wins Senatorial Seat

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV