Kaduna North Senator, Hunkuyi Loses Seat

The lawmaker representing Kaduna North senatorial district in the National Assembly, Suleiman Hunkuyi, has lost his seat.

Senator Hunkuyi failed to return to the Senate following his defeat in the elections which held on Saturday last week.

The lawmaker who contested the poll on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lost to Suleiman Abdu Kwari of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Senator Hunkuyi polled a total of 181,955 votes while Mr Kwari gathered 411,497 votes.

Similarly, Tajudeen Abbas of the APC defeated his PDP rival, Ahmed Zaria, in the election for Zaria Federal constituency seat in the House of Representatives.

Abbas polled a total of 90,325 votes while Zaria got 37, 282 votes.