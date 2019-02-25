Orji Kalu Defeats Mao Ohabunwa To Win Abia North Senatorial Seat

Former Governor of Abia state, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu has beaten Senator Mao Ohabunwa to clinch the seat for Abia North Senatorial District.

INEC confirmed late on Sunday that Kalu who ran under the All Progressives Congress (APC), beat the incumbent for the district, who ran under the umbrella of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

READ ALSO: Saraki Loses Senatorial Seat To APC’s Oloriegbe

The result was announced by the returning officer, Dr Charles Anumudu who npted that Kalu polled 31,203 votes to Ohabunwa’s 20,801 votes.

The APGA came third amongst others who contested the senatorial position.

According to our correspondent in the state, Senate Mao Ohabunwa of the PDP is calling for the cancellation of the Abia North elections result.