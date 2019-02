Vincent Ofumelu of the People Democratic Party (PDP) has defeated the candidates of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) and All Progressives Congress (APC) to win Oyi/Ayamelum Federal Constituency In Anambra state.

Mr. Ofumelu polled 26, 195 votes while Kene Enefe of APGA polled 17, 408.

The APC candidate polled 4, 238 votes.

READ ALSO: Stella Oduah Returns To Senate, Wins Anambra North Senatorial Zone