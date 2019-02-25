President Buhari Defeats Atiku In Ekiti, Osun States

Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Muhammadu Buhari, has defeated his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart, Atiku Abubakar, in Ekiti and Osun States, the first two states officially announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday.

In Ekiti, President Buhari conquered the PDP candidate by 65,199 votes after polling a total 219,231 votes as against Atiku’s 154,032 votes cast.

According to the INEC Returning Officer and the Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Professor Idowu Olayinka, the total number of registered voters in the state is 899,919 and the total number of accredited voters is 395,741.

Total valid votes were 381,132, rejected votes 12,577, while total votes were 393 709.

In Osun, Buhari polled 347,634 votes, defeating Atiku who polled 337,377 votes, with the APC candidate leading with a margin of 10,257.

The figures declared by the collation officers showed that Buhari led in 18 out of the 30 local government areas in the state, while Atiku led in the remaining 12 local government areas.

The results were declared at the INEC headquarters in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.