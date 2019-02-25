Presidential Election: APC Raises Alarm Over Alleged Plot To Stop Results

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has raised an alarm over an alleged plot by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to stop the announcement of the results of the Presidential Election.

The party made the allegation on Sunday in a statement by the spokesman for its campaign council, Mr Festus Keyamo.

It alleged that plans have been concluded by the opposition party to scuttle the nation’s democracy by obtaining an exparte court order stopping the announcement of the results.

“We understand that a meeting was held today with a group of senior lawyers who were instructed to prepare and file the processes in court on Monday, February 25, 2019,” the APC claimed.

It stressed that a similar court order during the June 12, 1993 election brought Nigeria to its knees and caused the country “international isolation”.

The ruling party noted that the court order was obtained by a certain Association for Better Nigeria headed then by one Authur Nzeribe.

“However, results trickling in from around the country have dampened his optimism,” the APC said.

It alleged, “This has prompted his instructions to his campaign organisation, especially his spokespersons to continue to issue statements, making false claims of ‘victory’ when there is no single scientific basis for such claims.

“For instance, as brazen as they are to claim victory, they have not pointed at one single presidential election result in any single unit in the whole country where they scored a particular figure with a result sheet duly signed by their agent that was subsequently changed at a collation centre.”

The ruling party stated its support for the legal process of declaring presidential election results to take place peacefully, and in an orderly fashion.

According to it, President Muhammadu Buhari is not desperate but is very confident of victory.

The APC, therefore, insisted that the PDP was making attempt to discredit the entire elections and blaming such on the incidents of violence in some parts of the country.

It asked the PDP candidate to learn from the President who it said resorted to the court of law in 2003 when he was defeated.