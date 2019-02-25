Stella Oduah Returns To Senate, Wins Anambra North Senatorial Zone

A former Minister of Aviation, Stella Oduah, has been declared the winner of the Anambra North Senatorial district by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The Returning Officer of the commission, Professor. Hugh Maduka, declared the winner on Monday at the Onitsha Collation Centre.

He said Stella Oduah who is the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) polled 113,989 votes to defeat Emmanuel Chinedu of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) with 59,937 votes.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Mr. Nelson Onubogu, polled 11,995 votes.