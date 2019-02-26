Army Accuses Wike Of Attempt To Compromise Officers

The 6 Division of the Nigerian Army has alleged that the governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, attempted to induce its officers financially during the Presidential and National Assembly polls on Saturday.

During a press briefing in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital on Tuesday, which was televised live on national television, the army played an audio purported to be Governor Wike’s voice allegedly trying to compromise the officers.

The Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, Col. Aminu Iliyasu, also claimed that some people who were paraded before the public at the briefing were arrested for their alleged involvement in election malpractice.

But the suspects who included some officials of the state government denied the allegations and faulted the army for parading them as criminals before the public.

READ ALSO: We Are Dragging The GOC 6 Division To ICC, Says Wike

Governor Wike has also denied the allegation of financial inducement by the 6 Division spokesperson, describing it as baseless.

INEC Electoral Officer of Ikwerre Local Government Area, Mrs. Mary Imawuya, said that the military personnel did not allow the ad hoc staff to carry out collation in their wards. She said, “Between 7pm and 8pm on Saturday, February 23, 2019, the military invaded INEC office at Isiokpo and they walked out every ad hoc staff that were there to present their results to the Collation Officers.

The evidence is still there. We took recordings.”Also speaking, INEC Electoral Officer for Emohua Local Government Area, Kenneth Etah, blamed the disruption of the collation process in the area on the shootings by the military.

“As I speak, I do not have any results to present for Emohua Local Government Area because collation did not take place,” he said. Sent on:9:35 pm