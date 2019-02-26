Benue PDP Worried Over APC’s Result In Presidential Election

The Benue State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed concern over the result of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the presidential election.

The opposition party is accusing the ruling APC and the President of influencing the votes in the states announced so far.

The former governor of the state, Gabriel Suswam disclosed this to journalists while celebrating the victory of Mr. Orker Jev who defeated the APC candidate, George Akume to win the Northwest senatorial district.

READ ALSO: PDP’s Orker Jev Defeats APC’s Akume To Win Benue North West Senatorial Seat

Orker Jev polled 157,726 votes to beat Akume who polled 115,422 votes which were declared by the Returning Officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Nicodemus Ochai.

The state governor, Samuel Ortom, said that the victory means the PDP is fully back in control of the Benue politics, but the former governor of the state says they are worried about the APC’s results in the Presidential election.

The PDP Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar polled 355,255 votes against President Muhammadu Buhari who got 347,668 votes in Benue state.