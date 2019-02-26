Akpabio Loses Senatorial Seat In Akwa Ibom

Senator Godswill Akpabio has been defeated in the race for Akwa Ibom North Senatorial District.

The Returning Officer Professor Peter Ogban noted in his declaration that PDP’s Christopher Stephen Ekpenyong of PDP is the Senator-elect of Akwa Ibom.

According to Professor Peter, REC, Mr. Ekpeyong polled 118,215 votes to beat Akpabio of APC who scored 83,158 votes.

Also, results for Ikot Ekpene/Essien Udim/Obot Akara Federal constituency have been announced by the Returning officer, Dr. Daniel Udoh, the result is as follows:

Emmanuel Akpan (APC) – 22,052 Votes

Nsikak Ekong (PDP) – 29,849