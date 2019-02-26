BREAKING: Buhari Takes Unassailable Lead In Presidential Race

Candidate of the All Progressives Congress President Muhammadu Buhari has taken an unassailable lead over his closest rival, Atiku Abubakar, of the Peoples Democratic Party in Nigeria’s presidential race.

With the result of 35 out of the 36 states of the federation collated, the votes secured by the President showed that Abubakar could no longer catch up with him in the race.

President Buhari took an early lead in the race, opening a gap 65,289 on Abubakar when the result of Ekiti, the first state to arrive at the National Collation Centre in Abuja, were read out.

He has held onto the lead, extending it over time, since then.

