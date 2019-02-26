Buhari Takes Strong Lead In Katsina As Atiku Wins In Taraba
The Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) President Muhammadu Buhari has taken a strong lead in his home state Katsina, defeating the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar.
Buhari polled 1,232,133 votes to defeat PDP’s Atiku who polled 308,056.
In Taraba State, the PDP Presidential Candidate got 374,743 votes.
while President Buhari of the APC polled 324,906 votes
Katsina
Registered Voters 3.210,422
Accredited Voters 1.628,865
Total Valid votes 1.555,473
Rejected votes 63,712
Total votes cast 1.619,185
APC 1.232,133
PDP 308,056
Taraba
Meanwhile, reactions have trailed the outcome of the votes from Katsina and Taraba states respectively on Social media.
See Some Tweets Below:
Taraba state is a very interesting one.
Aside being the only Christian majority state upward of Abuja (“North”), the state is relatively liberal and is ethnically not a Hausa-Fulani majority.
Just a few more tweaks and this state could be a home for tourism and economic strides https://t.co/XLTFeXcbO1
— IA’s Talkspace (@IAtalkspace) February 26, 2019
