Buhari Takes Strong Lead In Katsina As Atiku Wins In Taraba

The Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) President Muhammadu Buhari has taken a strong lead in his home state Katsina, defeating the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar.

Buhari polled 1,232,133 votes to defeat PDP’s Atiku who polled 308,056.

In Taraba State, the PDP Presidential Candidate got 374,743 votes.

while President Buhari of the APC polled 324,906 votes

Katsina

Registered Voters 3.210,422

Accredited Voters 1.628,865

Total Valid votes 1.555,473

Rejected votes 63,712

Total votes cast 1.619,185

APC 1.232,133

PDP 308,056

Taraba

Meanwhile, reactions have trailed the outcome of the votes from Katsina and Taraba states respectively on Social media.

See Some Tweets Below:

Kaduna. Katsina. Kano. I hail oh! God “safe” us for the next 4 years. #NigeriaDecides2019 pic.twitter.com/hQp85u6owR — Prosper Otemuyiwa 🔥 (@unicodeveloper) February 26, 2019

This is an overkill oooo, Kano and Katsina back to back, INEC want to send people into ICU ni? Haba! 😂😂😂😂 #NigeriaDecides2019results

Katsina,Kano, Kaduna coming together to put an end to this pic.twitter.com/ZyfqKlTSRA — SA A (@Escobaeee) February 26, 2019