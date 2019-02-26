National Assembly Adjourns Sitting Till After Governorship Elections

Channels Television  
Updated February 26, 2019

Ortom Condemns Alleged Plot To Overthrow NASS Leadership

 

The National Assembly has adjourned sitting till March 12, 2019, when the governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections would have been concluded.

The leadership of both chambers adjourned plenary on Tuesday, as they were unable to form a quorum since no more than 10 lawmakers were available.

Read Also: Akpabio Loses Senatorial Seat In Akwa Ibom

Senate plenary was presided over by the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, while that of the House of Representatives was presided over by the Speaker, Yakubu Dogara.

The Assembly was scheduled to resume sitting on February 19, but had to postpone it by a week, following the rescheduling of the Presidential and National Assembly elections.



More on Local

National Assembly Adjourns Plenary Till After Governorship Elections

Shekarau Defeats Madaki As APC Sweeps Kano Senatorial Race

Unknown Gunmen Attack Kajuru, Kachia Villages

How Soldiers Snatched Election Results In Rivers State – INEC Officials

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV