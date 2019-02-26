National Assembly Adjourns Sitting Till After Governorship Elections

The National Assembly has adjourned sitting till March 12, 2019, when the governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections would have been concluded.

The leadership of both chambers adjourned plenary on Tuesday, as they were unable to form a quorum since no more than 10 lawmakers were available.

Read Also: Akpabio Loses Senatorial Seat In Akwa Ibom

Senate plenary was presided over by the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, while that of the House of Representatives was presided over by the Speaker, Yakubu Dogara.

The Assembly was scheduled to resume sitting on February 19, but had to postpone it by a week, following the rescheduling of the Presidential and National Assembly elections.