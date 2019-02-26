Neil Lennon Returns As Celtic Manager Until End Of The Season

Updated February 26, 2019
In this file photo taken on September 30, 2013 Celtic’s Northern Irish manager Neil lennon speaks at a press conference at Celtic Park, Glasgow, Scotland. 
Ian MacNicol / AFP

 

Celtic appointed Neil Lennon as manager for the second time on Tuesday until the end of the season after Brendan Rodgers left the Glasgow giants to take charge of Leicester.

“Celtic Football Club announced today that Neil Lennon has been named Celtic manager until the end of the season,” said Celtic in a statement.

“Neil has already enjoyed a hugely successful spell as manager of Celtic and, of course, served the Club with distinction as player and captain over so many years.”



