PDP Demands Stoppage Of Collation Of Results By INEC

Nigeria’s main opposition party (PDP) has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) to immediately halt the ongoing collation and announcement of results at the International Conference Centre in Abuja.

Addressing journalists at the PDP secretariat annex in the nation’s capital, the Deputy Director General of the PDP Presidential Campaign Organization, Tanimu Turaki, insisted that the results as announced by INEC so far had been tampered with.

“We have evidence from the smart card reader accreditation data that what is being announced by INEC has been seriously tampered with and manipulated,” he said.

The party has also demanded outright cancellation of results from Zamfara and Borno States while demanding a restoration of votes which it claimed were allegedly cancelled from the party’s votes in Kogi and Nasarawa States.

He said, “The PDP predicates its demand on available evidence to the effect that data from the card readers are being reconfigured to suit the manipulations, rigging, and over-voting already carried out during the election in some states by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

”Mr. Turaki said that already, the PDP National Chairman, Mr. Uche Secondus, has communicated the party’s position to the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, saying that “In Yobe, the total number of votes submitted as cast was more than the number of accredited voters.

In the FCT, the PDP demands the restoration of 27,000 valid votes unlawfully and arbitrarily cancelled by INEC and a declaration of the authentic result, inclusive of our restored 27,000 votes

“This is a clear case of over-voting which, by the provisions of the Electoral Act, renders the election null and void.

In such instance, the law provides for another election on a day to be fixed by INEC.

He called on Nigerians “to disregard the results until INEC provides the data from the smart card reader accreditation at the polling units, and conducts fresh election in Borno, Yobe and Zamfara states as well as restore our votes in Plateau.