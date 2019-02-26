PDP’s Orker Jev Defeats APC’s Akume To Win Benue North West Senatorial Seat

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Emmanuel Orker Jev has defeated the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) George Akume to win the Benue North West Senatorial seat.

Returning Officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Nicodemus Ochai, made the announcement on Tuesday.

Mr. Jev who is also the Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on FCT, polled 157, 726 to beat the APC leader in the state, George Akume who polled 115,422.

The totally valid votes cast are 287, 028.