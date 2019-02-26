Senator Mao Ohuabunwa Campaign Office Kicks Against Election Result

The Senator Mao Ohuabunwa Campaign Organization says it has been furnished with information which suggests that INEC operatives interfered with the electoral process in Abia North.

Coordinator of the organization, Ukpai Ukairo Esq claimed in a statement on Tuesday, that the election result was pre-determined and manipulated.

Ukairo said the Senatorial elections were a shock of all well-meaning patriots who believe in democracy, saying that it is tragic that “INEC could conduct an election without the issuance of form EC40G, a form used to capture canceled votes and places where there was no voting”.

He further claimed that there was no Ward collation in the entire Bende Local Council Area, hence, demanding that the results be canceled in line with the electoral act and the constitution.

READ ALSO: Uba Sani Defeats Shehu Sani To Win Kaduna Central Seat

“We demand that the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Abia State should direct the Returning Officer of the Abia North Senatorial Election to make the requisite declaration in accordance with the dictates of Rule 17E(e) of the guidelines for the conduct of elections issued by INEC by canceling the elections completely.

The Senator Mao Ohuabunwa Campaign Organization (SMOCO) went on to argue how the outcome of the election in Abia North is not viable.

In Arochukwu for instance, the total no of votes allotted the Senator was a laughable 843.

The declaration of the results was not anything near substantial compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act; just about 2%, or 10% of the registered voters or potential votes respectively! Much as it is painful & going to be a Herculean task to try to redress the grave injustice, legally the law is strongly on our side!

“This is the fraud they are planning to declare for Abia North Senatorial Zone after canceling 72 units in Arochukwu and over 21,000 votes in Nkporo.

“According to the declared results of the five local governments in their different headquarters by the Returning Officers, Isuikwuato recorded 8317 votes for the APC followed by the PDP with 4,609 votes.

“In Ohafia, APC recorded 5521 votes while PDP had 4861 votes. In Bende, APC had 10,701 votes while the PDP recorded 4,875 votes. In Arochukwu, APC recorded 1166 votes while the PDP had 843 votes “

“Meanwhile, in their bid to confuse and hastily rush to a conclusion, they have been busy announcing that Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa lost the Abia Senatorial elections. For the avoidance of doubt, Mazi Sam never contested any election but Distinguished Senator Mao Ohuabunwa,” the Senator Mao Ohuabunwa Campaign Organization stated.