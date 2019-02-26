The People’s Wish Will Always Prevail, Saraki Reacts To Electoral Loss

The Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, has reacted to the loss of his Senatorial seat to Ibrahim Oloriegbe of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a statement Dr. Saraki through his social media handle, Twitter, he said that the people’s wish will always prevail.

“It is my prayer that at all times, the wishes of the people will always prevail in the choice of their leaders and the electorate will always enjoy the benefits of good governance.

“I wish the candidates that emerged in the Kwara polls all the best in their attempts to serve our people. It is my prayer that the good people of Kwara State will always have the best from any government both at the state and federal levels”.

The APC candidate, Oloriegbe polled a total of 123,808 votes to defeat Senator Saraki of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 68,994 votes.

Saraki further stated that “As a product of a family and a political structure that is, from its foundation, devoted to the service and development of our state and its people, it is my wish that our people will always have a good deal at all times.

The new development will even provide the people the opportunity to compare and contrast. After all, the people who have emerged from last Saturday’s election are not my enemies. They are fellow Kwarans.

“As we prepare for the March 9th, 2019 Governorship and House of Assembly elections, let me reiterate my position that the candidates of the PDP in the election represent the best materials for our dear State, Kwara”.

“Therefore, I enjoin our people to come out en masse on Election Day and vote for them. I am going to work with our party leaders to further sell the PDP candidates to the general public.

“I thank all Nigerians for their goodwill and to enjoin all of us that as we patiently await the outcome of the Presidential election, we pray for peace, unity and genuine development in our country”.