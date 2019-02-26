We Are Dragging The GOC 6 Division To ICC, Says Wike

The Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike says the state government has written to the International Criminal Court (ICC) to prosecute the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major General Jamil Sarhem for crimes against humanity.

Governor Wike said this during a press conference in Port Harcourt on Tuesday during which he challenged the GOC 6 Division to explain his alleged involvement in the snatching of electoral materials and abduction of INEC staff during the Presidential and National Assembly elections on Saturday.

The governor was speaking in reaction to what he described as the false allegations by the 6 Division that he tried to compromise soldiers of the Division, an allegation the governor described as false, malicious and diversionary.

Two INEC officials on Monday accused the army of invading the Collation Centre at Emohua and Ikwerre Local Government Areas to allegedly snatch Presidential and National Assembly result sheets.

They claimed that as a result of the army’s action, the collation process was disrupted, leaving them without any results to present for the two local government areas.

The governor said: “We are doing a petition to the International Criminal Court. We are demanding justice for all those killed by the GOC and his lieutenants.

We have also sent a petition to the Chief of Army Staff on the criminal actions of the GOC.

“The governor described the press briefing by the 6 Division as being tantamount to a coup against a constituted authority.

According to him, “The Army cannot be a judge in their matter. You cannot parade officials on legal electoral duties. You cannot change the narrative. They have violated all known laws.”