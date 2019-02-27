BREAKING: INEC Presents Certificates Of Return To Buhari, Osinbajo

Channels Television  
Updated February 27, 2019

 

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has presented the Certificate of Return to President Muhammadu Buhari following his re-election.

He was declared the winner of the presidential election in the early hours of Wednesday after he polled a total of 15,191,847 votes to defeat his closest rival and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, who scored 11,262,978 votes.

Watch live via the link below.

