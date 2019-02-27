BREAKING: INEC Presents Certificates Of Return To Buhari, Osinbajo

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has presented the Certificate of Return to President Muhammadu Buhari following his re-election.

He was declared the winner of the presidential election in the early hours of Wednesday after he polled a total of 15,191,847 votes to defeat his closest rival and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, who scored 11,262,978 votes.

Watch live via the link below.

