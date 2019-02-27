INEC To Announce Presidential Election Result, Declare Winner By 3am

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will announce the result of the Presidential Election by 3 am, today.

INEC Chairman, Profesor Mahmood Yakubu, made the declaration on Wednesday at the International Conference Centre (ICC) in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Professor Yakubu’s comment followed the collation of the results of the Presidential Election from all 36 states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory.

Shortly after the collation exercise was completed, he noted that the commission concluded the announcement of result for the 2015 presidential poll at about 4 am.

The INEC boss, however, said they hope to conclude the process earlier this time and thereafter adjourned proceedings till 3 am.

It is expected that the winner of the presidential election will be announced when proceedings resume.

See a breakdown of the votes gathered by Buhari, Atiku, as well as three other candidates – Omoyele Sowore (AAC), Kingsley Moghalu (YPP), and Olufela Durotoye (ANN), below: