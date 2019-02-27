INEC To Announce Presidential Election Result, Declare Winner By 3am

Updated February 27, 2019

 

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will announce the result of the Presidential Election by 3 am, today.

INEC Chairman, Profesor Mahmood Yakubu, made the declaration on Wednesday at the International Conference Centre (ICC) in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

LIVE: PRESIDENT BUHARI ON THE THRESHOLD OF VICTORY

Professor Yakubu’s comment followed the collation of the results of the Presidential Election from all 36 states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory.

Shortly after the collation exercise was completed, he noted that the commission concluded the announcement of result for the 2015 presidential poll at about 4 am.

The INEC boss, however, said they hope to conclude the process earlier this time and thereafter adjourned proceedings till 3 am.

It is expected that the winner of the presidential election will be announced when proceedings resume.

See a breakdown of the votes gathered by Buhari, Atiku, as well as three other candidates – Omoyele Sowore (AAC), Kingsley Moghalu (YPP), and Olufela Durotoye (ANN), below:

STATESAACANNAPCPDPYPP
1)ABIA2128885,058219,698720
2)ADAMAWA282162378,078410,266109
3)AKWA IBOM22295175,429395,832118
4)ANAMBRA1244533,298524,7384,091
5)BAUCHI18346798,428209,313112
6)BAYELSA12637118,821197,93350
7)BENUE309201347,668356,817557
8)BORNO26929836,49671,78878
9)CROSS RIVER24288117,302295,737217
10)DELTA1,626320221,292594,068497
11)EBONYI20568390,726258,573192
12)EDO3,106273267,842275,691531
13)EKITI40088219,231154,03268
14)ENUGU21914154,423355,5531,379
15)GOMBE16578402,961138,48439
16)IMO467119140,463334,923676
17)JIGAWA22666794,738289,89567
18)KADUNA243261993,445649,612196
19)KANO4161141,464,768391,593200
20)KATSINA186821,232,133308,05661
21)KEBBI27699581,552154,28253
22)KOGI25089285,894218,20787
23)KWARA401422308,984138,184140
24)LAGOS8,9106,946580,825448,0155,733
25)NASARAWA7545289,903283,84744
26)NIGER324145612,371218,052113
27)OGUN3,1961,509281,762194,655553
28)ONDO4,414311241,769275,9011,224
29)OSUN1,022268347,634337,377189
30)OYO4,0141,896365,229366,6901,608
31)PLATEAU268796468,555548,665442
32)RIVERS372365150,710473,971415
33)SOKOTO181124490,333361,60484
34)TARABA11635324,906374,74380
35)YOBE13737497,91450,76336
36)ZAMFARA18624438,682125,42344
37)FCT583652152,224259,9971,083
TOTAL VOTES33,95316,77915,191,84711,262,97821,886



