Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, has rejected the votes garnered by President Muhammadu Buhari, as well as other candidates of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Nembe Bassambiri and Southern Ijaw Local Government Areas of the state.

In a statement by his special adviser on media relations, Mr Fidelis Soriwei, the governor stated that elections did not take place in Nembe Bassambiri and Constituency 4 of Southern Ijaw.

“Nigerians should discountenance the purported figures allotted to President Buhari and the other APC candidates based on which they are declared winners of House of Representatives and Senate seats,” he said.

Governor Dickson described the situation in the two areas as “blatant violation of the rights” of the people to elect their leaders and representatives.

He alleged that election materials were taken to non-designated locations while electoral officers were held hostage to allocate fake figures at gunpoint.

The governor, therefore, called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to cancel the figures from the election which he said never held.

He also asked the electoral body to distance itself from ‘fake results’ and investigate the activities of its officials in Nembe Bassambiri and Southern Ijaw for necessary sanction.

“Our state condemns the purported result from constituency 4 of Southern Ijaw and the seven Nembe wards,” Governor Dickson said.

“We want the world and INEC to know that what happened in Nembe Bassambiri and Southern Ijaw Constituency 4 was a blatant assault on the rights of our people.”

He added, “There was no election, no vote. We are calling INEC to announce cancellation and discountenance itself from this charade and investigate and punish all its officers who are complicit in this.”

The governor said the state government and its people would do everything to reject the violation of rights of the people to elect their leaders and representatives.