Buhari Vows To Intensify Efforts On Security, Economy And Anti-Corruption Fight

The President has restated his administration’s commitment to ensuring adequate security, economic restructuring and an intensified fight against corruption.

President Muhammadu Buhari said this in his acceptance speech after being declared winner of the presidential election held on Saturday, February 23, 2019.

“The new administration will intensify its efforts in Security, Restructuring the Economy and Fighting Corruption. We have laid down the foundation and we are committed to seeing matters to the end.”

While promising to strengthen the unity of the country and promote inclusiveness so that no section or group will feel left behind, the president appealed to his supporters “not to gloat or humiliate the opposition,” asking them to take solace in the victory already achieved.

He expressed appreciation to the millions of Nigerians who voted to re-elect him another four years, as well as prominent party leaders and members who sacrificed time and resources to make it possible.

He also spared some thought for those who lost their lives during the elections on Saturday, vowing that “Security agencies will bring to justice all those arrested”, for disrupting the process in selected places.