Buhari’s Victory: It Is Time For Everybody To Team Up – Adesina

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, has called on all Nigerians irrespective of religious or political affiliations to work together for the good of the country.

Adesina made this appeal of Wednesday shortly after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Buhari winner of the 2019 presidential election.

He regretted that some people were determined to truncate the President’s efforts in uniting the country prior to the build-up to the general polls.

“You will recall that in 2015, the President inherited a country that was badly fractured. He was working towards reuniting the country but there were some people hell-bent on emphasizing the things that divide us rather than the things that can unite us.

“And I suspect that they were doing it towards the 2019 elections. Now that the elections have come and gone, it’s time for everybody to team up to ensure that we have a cohesive large country,” he stated.

On proposed plans by the current administration for the next four years, the Presidential spokesmen stated that his principal is committed in the fighting against terrorism.

According to him, President Buhari will use the people’s mandate to consolidate on achievements made in reviving the economy and fight corruption.

Adesina also stated that the election has proven the President’s commitment to deepening the nation’s democratic process as was witnessed in the just concluded presidential election.

His remarks come few hours after the electoral body announced the final result of the 2019 presidential election in Abuja, the nation’s capital.