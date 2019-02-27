Court Reserves Judgement In Two Appeals Filed By Justice Onnoghen

The Appeal Court has reserved judgment in two appeals filed against the Federal Government by the suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen.

The court made the decision after all parties had adopted their briefs of arguments.

It also adjourned judgment in a third appeal challenging the exparte order given by the CCT on the strength of which Justice Onnoghen was suspended to a date to be announced to the parties.

Justice Onnoghen had in the appeals, challenged his trial at the CCT, as well as his suspension.