‘Criminals Cannot Be Lucky Always,’ Buhari Condemns Sokoto, Kaduna Attacks

President Muhammadu Buhari condemned the recent attacks by bandits which claimed the lives of innocent Nigerians in Sokoto and Kaduna states.

He said this in a statement on Wednesday by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr Garba Shehu.

The President commiserated with the families of the victims of the attacks, warning that mass murder of innocent people by criminals would be met with full force.

“The death of one innocent Nigerian is no less important than the death of a hundred,” he was quoted as saying in the statement.

President Buhari added, “It is a matter of time before these murderous gangs of criminals meet their Waterloo. The criminals cannot be lucky always because the law will ultimately catch up with them and deliver justice ruthlessly.”

He insisted that his administration was committed to securing the lives and properties of the people spread across the nation.

The President also reassured Nigerians that their security remained a top priority of his government, noting that the security agencies were getting the need support.

He said, “Let no group of outlaws doubt the will and resolve of my administration to confront criminals who have no iota of regard for the sanctity of life.”

“Our security personnel are being trained, retrained, motivated, and provided with essential equipment in order to improve their capacity to respond to our security challenges,” President Buhari added.

He prayed that God Almighty would grant rest to the souls of the victims of the killings in Sokoto and Kaduna states.