Election Victory! Three Presidents Felicitate With Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has received congratulatory messages from three Presidents within from the West African sub-region.

The congratulatory messages came minutes after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared President Buhari the winner of the 2019 elections.

Those who sent in congratulatory messages to the President include President Nana Koffi-Addo of Ghana, Mahamadou Issoufou of Niger, and Macky Sall of Senegal, who himself just won re-election for a second term.

The Presidents felicitated with President Buhari, saying his re-election was a demonstration of the confidence Nigerians had in him and wishing him greater exploits.

Similarly, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on his victory in Nigeria’s Presidential election.

In his congratulatory message, the South African expressed his commitment to working closely with President Buhari’s government “to enhance the good bilateral relations which exist between South Africa and Nigeria, paying particular focus on the strengthening of economic cooperation”.

According to him, South Africa and Nigeria enjoy good political, economic and social relations formally established in 1994, immediately after South Africa’s first democratic elections.

“The two countries have thus far signed 34 bilateral agreements covering various areas such as arts and culture, education, agriculture, trade and investment, mining, defence, policing, immigration, taxation, science and technology, health, tourism, environment and energy,” the statement read in part.