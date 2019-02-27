Elections Were Free And Fair, Says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said there were no doubts as to his re-election as the exercise according to both local and foreign observers was free and fair.

“From the comment of several observers both local and foreign, it is obvious that the elections were both free and fair,” he said on Wednesday after receiving his Certificate of Return at the International Collation Centre in Abuja.

The President polled a total of 15,191,847 votes to defeat his closest rival and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, who scored 11,262,978 votes.

Atiku, however, believes the election was not free and fair and has vowed to challenge the outcome in court.

Among other things, the PDP candidate condemned what he described as “the militarization of the electoral process”, saying it is a “disservice to our democracy” even as some states were fraught with electoral violence.

Open Doors

Buhari on the other hand, thanked God and his “teaming supporters” for the victory, while promising to run a very inclusive government.

According to him, “Now that the elections are over and the winner declared, we must all see it as a victory for Nigeria, our dear country.

“All Nigerians going forward must stand in brotherhood for a bright and fulfilling future.

“I, therefore, want to say that we will continue to engage all parties that have the best interests of Nigerians at heart.

“Our government will remain inclusive and our doors will remain open. That is the way to build the country of our dreams – safe, secure, prosperous and free of impunity”.

Next Level

He has now promised to take Nigeria to the next level as his administration works harder to fulfil the campaign promises.

“I can assure you that you will see the country moving to the next level, as we consolidate on our fundamental areas of securing the country, reviving the economy and fighting corruption.

“Many other focal areas as stated in our campaign manual will be added to the good things we plan for our country,” he said.