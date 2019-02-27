How They Stand: See States Buhari And Atiku Won

Channels Television  
February 27, 2019

 

The collation of results for the presidential election in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has come to an end. 

A phase, which commenced around 11 am on Tuesday with Ekiti State, ended at 12:20 am with Rivers, when INEC chairman announced a recess to enable him and other officials of the commission resolve petitions and compile the final result.

As the nation awaits the final announcement of the result of the election, here is a look at how the major candidates performed in the states and the FCT.

LIVE: PRESIDENT BUHARI ON THE THRESHOLD OF VICTORY

STATESAACANNAPCPDPYPP
1)ABIA2128885,058219,698720
2)ADAMAWA282162378,078410,266109
3)AKWA IBOM22295175,429395,832118
4)ANAMBRA1244533,298524,7384,091
5)BAUCHI18346798,428209,313112
6)BAYELSA12637118,821197,93350
7)BENUE309201347,668356,817557
8)BORNO26929836,49671,78878
9)CROSS RIVER24288117,302295,737217
10)DELTA1,626320221,292594,068497
11)EBONYI20568390,726258,573192
12)EDO3,106273267,842275,691531
13)EKITI40088219,231154,03268
14)ENUGU21914154,423355,5531,379
15)GOMBE16578402,961138,48439
16)IMO467119140,463334,923676
17)JIGAWA22666794,738289,89567
18)KADUNA243261993,445649,612196
19)KANO4161141,464,768391,593200
20)KATSINA186821,232,133308,05661
21)KEBBI27699581,552154,28253
22)KOGI25089285,894218,20787
23)KWARA401422308,984138,184140
24)LAGOS8,9106,946580,825448,0155,733
25)NASARAWA7545289,903283,84744
26)NIGER324145612,371218,052113
27)OGUN3,1961,509281,762194,655553
28)ONDO4,414311241,769275,9011,224
29)OSUN1,022268347,634337,377189
30)OYO4,0141,896365,229366,6901,608
31)PLATEAU268796468,555548,665442
32)RIVERS372365150,710473,971415
33)SOKOTO181124490,333361,60484
34)TARABA11635324,906374,74380
35)YOBE13737497,91450,76336
36)ZAMFARA18624438,682125,42344
37)FCT583652152,224259,9971,083
TOTAL VOTES33,95316,77915,191,84711,262,97821,886



