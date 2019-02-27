Police Hunt Suspect Of Election Day Killing In Lagos

The Lagos police command says it has begun a manhunt for Wasiu, otherwise known as Wash, over the killing of one person in Iwaya, in the Yaba area of Lagos.

According to the spokesperson of the command, Chike Oti, the incident occurred during the Presidential and National Assembly elections on Saturday, February 23, 2019.

He said while some people were jubilating after a candidate was declared winner at a polling unit in the area, a group of hoodlums, led by Wasiu, invaded the place and started shooting sporadically, killing the victim in the process.

He also confirmed that a police officer was seriously injured on Wednesday by some youths who were protesting at the Okokomaiko of the Lago-Badagry expressway, Lagos.

The command’s spokesman noted that SP Sunday Oyekanmi was appealing to the youths to give way as they had caused heavy traffic on the highway as a result of the protest.

But the youths allegedly attacked him with machetes and sticks, seriously injuring him in the process.

Although, affected policeman is said to be receiving treatment in hospital, Mr. Oti said, “The Commissioner of Police in Lagos, CP Zubairu Muazu, has warned that the command will not tolerate any attack on his men who are working to protect lives and property in Lagos.”

He said a number of suspects had been arrested in connection with the incident.