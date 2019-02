Tension is said to be mounting in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State, in North Central Nigeria, over the delay in the announcement of results of the National Assembly election held on Saturday, February 23, 2019.

Youths from the Tudunwada community in the council have staged a protest for the second day, with the action said to be spreading beyond the area, as they insist on the release of the results without further delay.

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission to release the results to avoid any breakdown of law and order.

The chairman of the party in the state, Mr. Damishi Sango, told journalists in Jos, the state capital, that the state Resident Electoral Commissioner should be held responsible for any disturbances that might emanate from the situation.

Led by Sango, other leaders and members of the party in the state, including the governorship candidate, Jerry Useni, also joined the protest to the premises of INEC where they presented their grievances but could not meet with the REC, who was said to be away in Abuja.

The two political parties involved in the controversy, the APC and PDP, have been blaming the electoral umpire in the state for the delay, insisting that they wanted the matter resolved urgently.