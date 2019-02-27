Trump Is A ‘Racist,’ ‘Conman’ And ‘Cheat,’ Ex-Lawyer Tells Congress

Michael Cohen, Donald Trump’s longtime lawyer and fixer, assailed his former boss as a “racist” and a “conman” in explosive testimony before the US Congress Wednesday.

Addressing the House Oversight and Reform Committee, Cohen — who has been sentenced to jail for crimes related in part to his work for Trump — expressed regret for his past loyalty.

“I am ashamed that I chose to take part in concealing Mr. Trump’s illicit acts rather than listening to my own conscience,” Cohen said.

“He is a racist. He is a conman. He is a cheat.”

Cohen said he was presenting “irrefutable” evidence of Trump’s wrongdoing including a check reimbursing “hush money” paid to two women shortly before the 2016 election.

He also said Trump directed negotiations for a Trump Tower in Moscow through the 2016 election campaign even while denying any business ties with the Russians.

AFP