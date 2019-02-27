Trump Is A ‘Racist,’ ‘Conman’ And ‘Cheat,’ Ex-Lawyer Tells Congress

Updated February 27, 2019
Michael Cohen, US President Donald Trump’s former personal attorney, testifies before the House Oversight and Reform Committee in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on February 27, 2019. MANDEL NGAN / AFP

 

Michael Cohen, Donald Trump’s longtime lawyer and fixer, assailed his former boss as a “racist” and a  “conman” in explosive testimony before the US Congress Wednesday.

Addressing the House Oversight and Reform Committee, Cohen — who has been sentenced to jail for crimes related in part to his work for Trump — expressed regret for his past loyalty.

“I am ashamed that I chose to take part in concealing Mr. Trump’s illicit acts rather than listening to my own conscience,” Cohen said.

“He is a racist. He is a conman. He is a cheat.”

Cohen said he was presenting “irrefutable” evidence of Trump’s wrongdoing including a check reimbursing “hush money” paid to two women shortly before the 2016 election.

He also said Trump directed negotiations for a Trump Tower in Moscow through the 2016 election campaign even while denying any business ties with the Russians.

