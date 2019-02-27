Wisdom Calls For Atiku To Congratulate Buhari On Election Victory – Okorocha

Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, has asked the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the just concluded election, Atiku Abubakar, to show the spirit of sportsmanship.

Speaking to journalists in Owerri, the state capital, the governor stated that wisdom calls for Atiku to congratulate the President on his re-election victory.

“Wisdom calls for the PDP candidate to congratulate him (Buhari), to show appreciation because when you don’t do that, people will begin to think that you are doing this for selfish reasons.

“Nigeria is bigger than all of us, leaders must learn to make sacrifices where possible, not to their own comfort but to the comfort of the nation. That is what leadership is all about,” he said on Wednesday.

Okorocha’s comment comes a few hours after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) the winner of the presidential election.

In the keenly contested race, Buhari emerged winner of the polls after polling a total of 15,191,847 to defeat his closest rival and the PDP candidate, Atiku, who polled 11,262,978.

“Buhari will leave in 2023 and I believe he will make his marks. I ask all Nigerians to support him,” he added.