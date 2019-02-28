All Stages Of Recruitment Attract No Charge – Army

The Nigerian Army has again warned young Nigerians seeking to be enlisted into its service to be wary of fraudsters.

In tweets via its verified handle on Thursday, the Army condemned the activities of those who defraud job seekers with an assurance of getting them enlisted into the service.

It insisted that all stages of recruitment from applying online to the last phase of the exercise attract no charge.

The Army asked potential applicants to the cautious of such people, noting that they do not need to give bribe to get enlisted into the service.

Read the tweets below;

It has come to the notice of the AHQ that some fraudsters are going about scamming unsuspecting potential recruits/applicants of 78 Regular Recruit Intake by requesting them for monetary inducement in return for enlistment into the NA.

In the light of this menace, NA wishes to alert and inform the public that selection into the service is free (without any charges or inducement) from the point of application online to the last stage of the selection process which are in phases.

